Flex (FLEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $6.9531 billion for the quarter. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. Flex has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 694,916.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,682 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,811,248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,308 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,293,865 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,328,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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