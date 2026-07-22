Flex (FLEX) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $7.5284 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $1,303,951.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 248,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,086,393.74. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $966,796.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,122 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,648.06. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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