Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.1667.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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