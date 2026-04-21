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Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Floor & Decor logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup cut its price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and kept a "neutral" rating, with the new target implying roughly a 14% upside from the current price.
  • Analysts' consensus remains a Hold with a consensus target of $74.11 (six Buys, thirteen Holds, two Sells), while individual banks have issued mixed target adjustments in recent reports.
  • FND traded at about $52.61 (down $1.99) and sits well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($58.51 and $63.52); the company reported Q earnings of $0.36 (vs. $0.35 est.) and set FY2026 guidance of $1.98–$2.18 in EPS (analysts expect $2.09).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FND. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 1,010,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,056. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,567,000 after buying an additional 2,015,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,589,000 after buying an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,060,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,221,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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