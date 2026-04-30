Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-2.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.22.

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Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,221,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock worth $111,836,000 after buying an additional 1,211,731 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,407 shares of the company's stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 504,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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