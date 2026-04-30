Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.25, but opened at $76.55. Flowserve shares last traded at $79.06, with a volume of 993,626 shares changing hands.

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Key Flowserve News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 11.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Flowserve by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $230,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Further Reading

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