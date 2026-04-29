Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion.

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Flowserve Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FLS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. 2,266,185 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,414. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Flowserve's payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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