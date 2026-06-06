Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.4706.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 353,282 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 84.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 84,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 95,673 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.77. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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