Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Monday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Fluence Energy traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.5570. 709,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,146,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.89.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,528 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 301,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,883,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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