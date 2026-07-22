Go Pro
→ The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Fluence Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fluence Energy shares jumped after Citigroup upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and raised its price target to $24, sparking a gap-up open.
  • Several other analysts have recently adjusted views on FLNC, leaving the stock with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.53.
  • The company recently posted a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.16 per share, though revenue of $464.89 million missed estimates; revenue still rose 7.7% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $15.87. Citigroup now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $15.2490, with a volume of 2,460,341 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,897.13. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,898 shares of the company's stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 663,660 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 177,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,882 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 370,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,625,878 shares of the company's stock worth $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fluence Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines