Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 8.8% - What's Next?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.8440. Approximately 2,562,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,098,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 6.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,897.13. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 353,282 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 84,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 95,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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