Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $48.6270 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.85 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 65,148 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $226,063.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,089,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,175.72. This trade represents a 2.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Geygan acquired 65,148 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,063.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,040,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,551,072.85. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 164,835 shares of company stock worth $572,666. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 65.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluent from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNT

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company's proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

Further Reading

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