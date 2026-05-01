Fluor (FLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $3.8936 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.Fluor's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluor has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fluor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other news, insider Michael E. Alexander sold 3,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $179,748.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,643,998.48. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin B. Hammonds sold 2,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $157,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,122.53. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,110 shares of company stock worth $1,168,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 825 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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