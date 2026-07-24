FMC Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

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FMC Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:FMC opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.38. FMC has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. FMC's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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