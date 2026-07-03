FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.96.

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FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $44.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. FMC's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in FMC by 3,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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