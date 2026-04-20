F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.20.

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F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $17.91 on Monday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $450.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company's stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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