Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $12.8847 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Fomento Economico Mexicano's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMX

Institutional Trading of Fomento Economico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 11,692.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 716,029 shares of the company's stock worth $73,171,000 after buying an additional 709,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 67.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 423,073 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 407,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 3,366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 169,533 shares of the company's stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164,642 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA's operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company's business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company's retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

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