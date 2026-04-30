Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Zacks Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.74.

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Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of F traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,248,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.44. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,437,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 610.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after buying an additional 8,086,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Ford reported roughly $0.66 adjusted EPS and ~ $43.3B in revenue (up ~6% YoY), topping consensus and showing stronger operating performance this quarter. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Ford reported roughly $0.66 adjusted EPS and ~ $43.3B in revenue (up ~6% YoY), topping consensus and showing stronger operating performance this quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised after tariff refund — Ford raised its 2026 profit outlook by ~$500M after booking a sizable tariff‑refund benefit, improving near‑term profitability metrics. Read More.

Guidance raised after tariff refund — Ford raised its 2026 profit outlook by ~$500M after booking a sizable tariff‑refund benefit, improving near‑term profitability metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (payable June 1), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑return discipline. Read More.

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (payable June 1), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑return discipline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tariff refunds being recognized — Automakers including Ford are beginning to log anticipated tariff refunds (industry-wide ~ $2.3B), which helps near-term reported earnings but varies by company. Read More.

Industry tariff refunds being recognized — Automakers including Ford are beginning to log anticipated tariff refunds (industry-wide ~ $2.3B), which helps near-term reported earnings but varies by company. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IR leadership change — Ford appointed Maria Ricciardone as Chief Investor Relations Officer (effective May 1), a governance/communications move that may improve investor engagement. Read More.

IR leadership change — Ford appointed Maria Ricciardone as Chief Investor Relations Officer (effective May 1), a governance/communications move that may improve investor engagement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EV unit losses cloud the beat — Market reaction centered on continuing losses in Ford’s EV operations; investors discounted the headline beat because EV profitability remains a drag. Read More.

EV unit losses cloud the beat — Market reaction centered on continuing losses in Ford’s EV operations; investors discounted the headline beat because EV profitability remains a drag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One‑time nature of tariff benefit — The $1.3B refund that lifted profit is non‑recurring; traders are skeptical of sustainable earnings growth once one‑offs are stripped out. Read More.

One‑time nature of tariff benefit — The $1.3B refund that lifted profit is non‑recurring; traders are skeptical of sustainable earnings growth once one‑offs are stripped out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising materials and supply pressure — Ford flagged aluminum supply/cost headwinds for profitable models (e.g., F‑150), which could pressure margins even as revenue grows. Read More.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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