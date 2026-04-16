Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.4280. 37,254,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 61,399,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.66.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 129,300 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,260 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 13,291 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.13%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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