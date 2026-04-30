Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $11.55. Ford Motor shares last traded at $11.7140, with a volume of 18,233,361 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Ford reported roughly $0.66 adjusted EPS and ~ $43.3B in revenue (up ~6% YoY), topping consensus and showing stronger operating performance this quarter. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — Ford reported roughly $0.66 adjusted EPS and ~ $43.3B in revenue (up ~6% YoY), topping consensus and showing stronger operating performance this quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised after tariff refund — Ford raised its 2026 profit outlook by ~$500M after booking a sizable tariff‑refund benefit, improving near‑term profitability metrics. Read More.

Guidance raised after tariff refund — Ford raised its 2026 profit outlook by ~$500M after booking a sizable tariff‑refund benefit, improving near‑term profitability metrics. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (payable June 1), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑return discipline. Read More.

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (payable June 1), supporting income investors and signaling cash‑return discipline. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tariff refunds being recognized — Automakers including Ford are beginning to log anticipated tariff refunds (industry-wide ~ $2.3B), which helps near-term reported earnings but varies by company. Read More.

Industry tariff refunds being recognized — Automakers including Ford are beginning to log anticipated tariff refunds (industry-wide ~ $2.3B), which helps near-term reported earnings but varies by company. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IR leadership change — Ford appointed Maria Ricciardone as Chief Investor Relations Officer (effective May 1), a governance/communications move that may improve investor engagement. Read More.

IR leadership change — Ford appointed Maria Ricciardone as Chief Investor Relations Officer (effective May 1), a governance/communications move that may improve investor engagement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EV unit losses cloud the beat — Market reaction centered on continuing losses in Ford’s EV operations; investors discounted the headline beat because EV profitability remains a drag. Read More.

EV unit losses cloud the beat — Market reaction centered on continuing losses in Ford’s EV operations; investors discounted the headline beat because EV profitability remains a drag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: One‑time nature of tariff benefit — The $1.3B refund that lifted profit is non‑recurring; traders are skeptical of sustainable earnings growth once one‑offs are stripped out. Read More.

One‑time nature of tariff benefit — The $1.3B refund that lifted profit is non‑recurring; traders are skeptical of sustainable earnings growth once one‑offs are stripped out. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising materials and supply pressure — Ford flagged aluminum supply/cost headwinds for profitable models (e.g., F‑150), which could pressure margins even as revenue grows. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.44. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,345,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,423 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 91.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $96,865,000 after buying an additional 510,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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