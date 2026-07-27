Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.50. Ford Motor traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.6750. 58,555,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 60,847,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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