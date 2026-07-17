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Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Robert W. Baird

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Forgent Power Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Robert W. Baird upgraded Forgent Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a generally bullish Wall Street view of the stock.
  • Other analysts have also turned positive, with multiple firms raising price targets; the current consensus price target is $56.75 and the average rating is Buy.
  • The company says demand for its electrical distribution equipment is rising as data center, grid, and industrial investment increases, along with utility upgrades and manufacturing reshoring.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Forgent Power Solutions.

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Forgent Power Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FPS

Forgent Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPS opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Forgent Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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