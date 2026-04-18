FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.9091.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $500,225.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,253.20. This represents a 29.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This represents a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,482 shares of company stock worth $6,438,951. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in FormFactor by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FormFactor by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of FORM opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.86 and a beta of 1.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. FormFactor's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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