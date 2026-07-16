FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.81, but opened at $110.00. FormFactor shares last traded at $111.2690, with a volume of 85,747 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,278. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 870.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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