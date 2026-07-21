FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.31, but opened at $112.75. FormFactor shares last traded at $109.7570, with a volume of 69,509 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Trading Up 6.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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