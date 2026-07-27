FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Here's What Happened

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.04 and last traded at $96.5250. 137,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,701,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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