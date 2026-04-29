FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of FORM opened at $134.18 on Monday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 194.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $779,701. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,442,469.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,418,441.80. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,482 shares of company stock worth $6,438,951. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FormFactor by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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