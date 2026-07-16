Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $10.60. Forrester Research shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 148,163 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORR

Forrester Research Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 224,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Forrester Research by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,756 shares of the technology company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company's stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

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