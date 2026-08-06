Forte Biosciences (FBRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.8785) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Forte Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,685 shares of the company's stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 126,873 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBRX. TD Cowen lowered Forte Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Forte Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Forte Biosciences from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Forte Biosciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Markets lowered Forte Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

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