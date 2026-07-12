Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $7.22 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,867. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $610.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,641.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Forte Biosciences

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Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

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