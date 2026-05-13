Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.46 and last traded at $113.87, with a volume of 4908852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

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Key Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortinet announced a deeper integration of its FortiAIGate solution with NVIDIA’s AI platforms, aimed at securing enterprise AI workloads with zero-trust protection, runtime guardrails, and defenses against prompt injection and data leakage. The partnership highlights Fortinet’s positioning in a fast-growing niche and could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Fortinet announced a deeper integration of its FortiAIGate solution with NVIDIA’s AI platforms, aimed at securing enterprise AI workloads with zero-trust protection, runtime guardrails, and defenses against prompt injection and data leakage. The partnership highlights Fortinet’s positioning in a fast-growing niche and could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles framed Fortinet as a beneficiary of rising AI spending and post-quantum cybersecurity demand, with analysts and commentators suggesting the company could be an important “AI security” winner. That narrative can attract momentum buyers looking for companies tied to AI infrastructure, not just AI software. Article Title

Multiple articles framed Fortinet as a beneficiary of rising AI spending and post-quantum cybersecurity demand, with analysts and commentators suggesting the company could be an important “AI security” winner. That narrative can attract momentum buyers looking for companies tied to AI infrastructure, not just AI software. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces described Fortinet as a high-quality growth or “Cyber-GARP” stock and noted its fresh 52-week high. These articles reinforce positive sentiment, but they do not add new fundamental catalysts beyond the NVIDIA news and broader AI-security theme. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.45.

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Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,978,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,744,555.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $220,269.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,456,986.13. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker's stock worth $64,255,000 after purchasing an additional 622,809 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,683 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,874,000 after purchasing an additional 90,284 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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