Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.6154.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Fortive Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE FTV opened at $61.70 on Friday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is 14.37%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. The trade was a 35.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fortive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,595,794 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,086,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $491,928,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 102,687.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479,776 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 28.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortive by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,046,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,031 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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