Fortrea (FTRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $631.3290 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.22 million. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortrea alerts: Sign Up

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 758,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 5,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,903.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $633,049.72. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,673 shares of company stock valued at $92,242. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 794,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 65,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Fortrea from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Fortrea and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortrea from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $22.00 target price on Fortrea and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

About Fortrea

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortrea, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortrea wasn't on the list.

While Fortrea currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here