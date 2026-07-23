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Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Fortrea logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fortrea shares hit a new 52-week high, reaching as much as $20.19 intraday before closing near $19.78, as the stock rose about 6% on the day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: the stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $17.75 target, though some firms recently downgraded or maintained cautious views.
  • Fortrea’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $0.16 versus a $0.03 estimate and revenue of $636.5 million topping forecasts, while several institutional investors significantly increased their stakes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fortrea.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.7750, with a volume of 183436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortrea from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Trading Up 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.50%.The firm had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.50 million. Research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortrea by 494.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the third quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $34,264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2,328.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,656 shares of the company's stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortrea by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company's stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807,081 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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