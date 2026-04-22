Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.80 and traded as high as C$14.49. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 812,266 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Fortuna Silver Mines from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI - Get Free Report) NYSE: FSM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 27.64%.The firm had revenue of C$357.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d'Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

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