Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Director Buys $13,460,200.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) Director Edward Garden acquired 403,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $13,460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,556,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,799,357.80. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 4.8%

FBIN stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,857,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,915. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,798,078 shares of the company's stock worth $303,757,000 after buying an additional 3,317,232 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,272,289 shares of the company's stock worth $363,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,064,086 shares of the company's stock worth $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 271,371 shares in the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,236,159 shares of the company's stock worth $161,873,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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