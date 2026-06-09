Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. NYSE: FBIN. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on May 7th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations's dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 57,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $2,002,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,620,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,307,626.63. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 466,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,659,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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