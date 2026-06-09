Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. NYSE: FBIN. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on May 4th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

Get FBIN alerts: Sign Up

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fortune Brands Innovations's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 57,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,686.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,620,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,307,626.63. This trade represents a 1.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 466,300 shares of company stock worth $15,659,238. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the company's stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $12,287,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,244 shares of the company's stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the company's stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,303 shares of the company's stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 528,237 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortune Brands Innovations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortune Brands Innovations wasn't on the list.

While Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here