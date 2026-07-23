Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $212.35 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FET alerts: Sign Up

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FET stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.91 million, a PE ratio of -97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, SVP Michael Dewayne Danford sold 3,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $166,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,173.11. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FET. Wall Street Zen raised Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Forum Energy Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Forum Energy Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Forum Energy Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here