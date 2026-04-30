Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

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Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 143,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on FET

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In related news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $263,563.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,755.99. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,203 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 204.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,209 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company's stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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