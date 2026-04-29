Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Get FCPT alerts: Sign Up

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 662,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,497. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Four Corners Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $200,478.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 765,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,521,389.05. The trade was a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company's stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Four Corners Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Four Corners Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Four Corners Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here