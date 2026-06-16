FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,535,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 3,830,029 shares.The stock last traded at $52.7820 and had previously closed at $54.76.

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Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of FOX to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in FOX by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation NASDAQ: FOXA is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp's operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

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