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Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Foxtons Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Foxtons Group shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as GBX 45.50 versus a 200-day average of GBX 51.48.
  • The stock last traded at GBX 45.50 on volume of 231,425 shares, with the company carrying a market cap of about £134.1 million.
  • Foxtons recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5; analysts currently expect full-year EPS of about 5.42.
  • Interested in Foxtons Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.48 and traded as low as GBX 45.50. Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50, with a volume of 231,425 shares changing hands.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £134.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.48.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 EPS for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 EPS for the current year.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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