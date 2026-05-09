Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.48 and traded as low as GBX 45.50. Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50, with a volume of 231,425 shares changing hands.

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Foxtons Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £134.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.48.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 EPS for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 7.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 EPS for the current year.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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