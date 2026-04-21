Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Here's Why

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.5755. 1,343,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,265,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5694.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GUTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fractyl Health from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fractyl Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Research analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,298,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 1,397,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,926,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,156,969 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fractyl Health by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,506,534 shares of the company's stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,693 shares during the period.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

Further Reading

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