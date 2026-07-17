Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$390.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$380.00 to C$390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$410.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$356.56.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE:FNV traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$279.70. 132,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,180. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$306.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$326.86. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$211.53 and a 12 month high of C$388.22.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of C$904.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franco-Nevada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franco-Nevada wasn't on the list.

While Franco-Nevada currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here