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Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$410.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to C$410.00 (from C$370.00), implying a potential 21.23% upside versus the current share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed (two Buy, two Hold) with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of C$353.22, while individual broker targets range as high as C$480.00.
  • Shares trade near C$338.21 with a market cap of C$65.21B; last quarter EPS was C$3.86 on C$795.48M revenue and a net margin of 61.07%, and the stock's P/E is about 58.7.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$367.00 to C$384.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$380.00 to C$400.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$350.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$340.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$460.00 to C$480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$353.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$338.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$315.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 8.30. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$210.19 and a 1-year high of C$388.22.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$3.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$795.48 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.1114111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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