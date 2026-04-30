Frank Keller Sells 10,732 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62.

On Friday, February 6th, Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60.

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PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,709. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. PayPal Announces Strategic Reorganization

Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. Positive Sentiment: Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. PayPal gains on Venmo standalone report

Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Commerce Announces Integration of PayPal’s Store Sync

Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Countdown to PayPal Q1 Earnings

Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Neutral Sentiment: Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. WSJ: PayPal to Reorganize

Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting PYPL Will Climb or Sink?

Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings/earnings‑quality concerns persist after recent quarters where PayPal missed or underwhelmed on revenue/metrics; until the new operating model shows clearer results, that uncertainty can pressure the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,967,170 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $224,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,688 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089,586 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $297,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC cut PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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