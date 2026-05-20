Frank Lee Sells 24,456 Shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) Director Frank Lee sold 24,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $132,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,910.77. This represents a 33.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of BHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,303. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 2,922.77%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 467,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,418 shares of the company's stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Key Bausch Health Cos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all 10 director nominees at Bausch Health’s 2026 Annual Meeting, including the election of new director Dr. Eiry W. Roberts, which signals continuity in governance and adds a director with pharma and clinical development experience. Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Shareholders approved all 10 director nominees at Bausch Health’s 2026 Annual Meeting, including the election of new director Dr. Eiry W. Roberts, which signals continuity in governance and adds a director with pharma and clinical development experience. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly for Bausch Health, reflecting a modest improvement in expected full-year profitability.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly for Bausch Health, reflecting a modest improvement in expected full-year profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The company presented at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference; these events can give management a chance to reinforce its strategy, but the transcripts did not include a clear new catalyst in the supplied headlines. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Presents at Barclays 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference 2026 Transcript

The company presented at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference; these events can give management a chance to reinforce its strategy, but the transcripts did not include a clear new catalyst in the supplied headlines. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut several out-year earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, and specific 2027–2028 quarterly forecasts, which may raise concerns about longer-term growth and margin expectations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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