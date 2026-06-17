Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Director Buford Ortale Buys 29,597 Shares

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) Director Buford Ortale bought 29,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $291,530.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,665. The trade was a -4,246.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,521,951 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,694. The firm has a market cap of $630.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 90.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 24.26%.The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,303 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,196 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FBRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

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