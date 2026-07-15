Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $20.93. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 67,809 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Franklin Covey to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Covey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.50.

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Franklin Covey Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $232.12 million, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,680 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 434,965 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 510,689 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,393 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,459 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company's stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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